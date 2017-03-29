Council looks to tighten leash on dogs in community parks

• Hempfield: Does not have an ordinance but requires pets to be on a 6-foot leash as part of parks policy.

• Penn Township: Leashed dogs are only permitted on paved paths in the park and a designated walkway around a pond.

• Monroeville: Pets must be on a leash not more than 6 feet long and with an adult or minor “capable of controlling the animal.”

• Westmoreland County: Pets must be controlled by a leash not more than 6 feet long and must be within designated areas.

In seeking to modify its leash law, Murrysville officials looked at how nearby communities define theirs:

Previous Murrysville council members debated leash laws for dogs in the early 2000s, but no changes were made at the time.

“It's interesting that the things proposed at that time are the same things being proposed this time,” said Chief Administrator Jim Morrison, as council debated the existing leash law in light of recent complaints about dogs running loose outside of the designated dog park area in Murrysville Community Park and in other municipal parks.

“Whether a dog is friendly or not, people or young children may be afraid of them, and I've heard residents who said they've refrained from doing to the parks, or to certain parks, because of that situation,” Morrison said. “That should not be happening.”

While council didn't take any official action regarding the current law, suggestions ranged from leaving one municipal park open for off-leash dogs to setting a 6-foot maximum length for leashes.

Morrison said at council's March 1 meeting that he had been collecting a file of complaints. Since that meeting, he told council he'd received 11 additional calls from residents in support of strengthening the leash law.

Councilwoman Jamie Lee-Korns suggested making Townsend Park open for off-leash dogs. Councilman David Perry suggested allowing dogs to run off-leash on the trails in Pleasant Valley Park.

Morrison advocated keeping an eye on the bigger picture.

“If you let them run at Pleasant Valley, dogs who like to chase cars are certainly going to chase cyclists down the bike path,” he said. “Then you'll have cyclists here asking why are these dogs chasing me down the trail. It's a tough thing to enforce, but if you're going to approach it, I think you have to look at what's best for the greater good in the use of these facilities.”

Councilman Josh Lorenz, who like most members of council is a dog owner, said he could see both sides of the issue, “but we do offer places where we let dogs run … And unfortunately there are people who just don't act responsibly.”

Resident and dog owner Ed Gerstenhaber agreed that getting some owners to clean up after their dogs is a problem, “but to talk about having a dog on a leash on the Townsend Park trails is absurd. It just won't work.

“There is a solution, but its going to take a little more work and a little more finesse,” he said.

Council President and dog owner Joan Kearns agreed that keeping dogs leashed on the trails is not a realistic solution. She also questioned how enforcement would be handled.

“No matter what we pass, who enforces it? Who does it on weekends? Are we going to ask the police to go past the parks?” she asked.

Morrison said the largest number of complaints have originated from Townsend Park.

“We were up at Townsend one day, and about six dogs came running up,” he said. “And they were all friendly dogs, but you look and there's just no (owners) around. I think to try and single out a park will not solve the problem. You have a lot of people who only go to MCP or only go to Duff. They consider that their home park.”

With another lengthy public hearing on its fracking ordinance looming at the April 5 meeting, council consensus was to submit ideas to staff and bring it back on the agenda at the mid-April meeting.

“I feel like we're kind of saying that we're going from a free-range situation, where you kind of have to keep control of your dog, to boom, we're locking things down,” Lee-Korns said. “I'd like to try and find a compromise. We've had a really important message come to us, and now it's on the table, but I don't think it has to be all or nothing.”

