Sibling Murrysville skiers a frequent sight on the slopes

There's already plenty of friendly rivalry among competitive youth skiers. That goes double when two of them live under the same roof.

Siblings Riley and Torin Pottinger of Murrysville know it all too well, having competed at the state and regional level in recent months.

Riley, 14, and her brother Torin, 11, compete with the Western Pennsylvania Race Club, a skiing team based at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Riley finished fourth in the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association's western region and competed in the U16 state championships at Blue Mountain near Allentown. Torin finished first in the western region and competed in the U12 state championships at Roundtop Resort in Lewisberry. At states, he finished sixth overall and moved on to the highest level of regional competition, the Piches Invitational held March 17 to 19 at Gunstock Mountain, N.H., in the U12 division, where he made the top 50 in giant slalom and the top 30 in slalom.

“I just like going fast and flying around the (slalom) gates,” Torin said. “I really like training hard and being a leader.”

The signs of sibling rivalry were on full display as his sister quickly chimed in.

“He likes to be No. 1,” she said with a smile.

Both train about 14 hours each week during the season, about four days per week at Seven Springs and Boyce Park in Monroeville.

“I wish it was more,” Riley said. “I can't think of one thing I don't like about it, except the cold. But if you have hand and toe warmers, it's not a big deal.”

Torin said he hopes to make the U.S. National Ski Team by the time he turns 20.

“They make up the Olympic team, but they also do (FIS Alpine Ski World Cup) competitions,” he said.

Both encouraged those interested in competitive skiing to join the Western Pennsylvania Race Club, where their parents are among the coaches.

“They take kids from every level and teach them to be better skiers before they start racing,” said their father, Jim Pottinger.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.