Murrysville

FR school officials aim to reduce $1.2M deficit
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Franklin Regional school board officials will look to chip away at a projected $1.2 million deficit as they begin budget planning for the 2017-18 school year.

Finance director Jon Perry presented the first draft of next year's budget, which increased by about $2.3 million over the current school year.

As has been the case in recent years, the primary driver of expenditures is the district's contribution to teacher pensions, which will rise from 30.03 percent to 32.57 percent. It is expected to continue rising up to 39.4 percent by 2027.

Board president Larry Borland said the district's pension costs are cause for concern.

“It's the sixth year I've seen this, and it gives me pause,” he said.

Both Borland and Perry credited previous school boards for starting a fund specifically dedicated to pension contributions, a move made in 2008.

“Every district is facing the same issues, and not all of them are as prepared for it and working to keep a committed fund balance and trying to stay ahead of it as much as possible,” Perry said. “For the most part, it's been the same story, and not necessarily a great picture as we continue to look down the road.”

The district has the ability to raise its millage to a state-calculated maximum index of 2.9 percent, or 2.63 mills. Perry said that would generate an extra $920,000 for the district, which is not even enough to cover the $953,000 bump in pension contributions.

Over the past five years, the district has averaged an annual millage increase of 0.86 mills.

“We've continued to hold taxes at a steady level and a low level in the district, despite challenges related to things like state funding,” Perry said.

Perry's presentation to the board does not account for things like the final state budget's education allocation, district enrollment and bids on a fuel contract.

The proposed final budget will be presented at the board's June 5 meeting and must be adopted by the end of June.

A district finance committee meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in the administrative offices at Heritage Elementary School.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

