Murrysville

Murrysville's 2017 Community Day will be day of live music, include sale of alcohol
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Murrysville officials will take the annual Community Day in a different direction this year, opting for a day of live music at Murrysville Community Park.

Parks and recreation director Carly Greene updated Murrysville council members recently on plans to modify the annual municipal celebration to focus more on live entertainment, although many of its traditional elements will remain.

Plans for the “Concerts in the Park” include five bands, food vendors, games of chance and the fireworks display residents have come to expect from the annual event, Greene said.

One new feature is the addition of alcohol sales, which would be handled by Murrysville-based Rivertowne Brewing. One of the brewery's founders, Christian Fyke, touted the company's experience in similar events.

“We participate in dozens of public (beer) tastings,” he said. “We have five on-site serving areas with our restaurants where we serve the public. So we're very familiar and comfortable with it.”

In 2015, Rivertowne launched “Rhythm & Brews,” a small-scale music festival in Monroeville. It was the first time alcohol was served during a public event at a Monroeville park.

“We had very few incidents and very little trash when the event was over,” Fyke said. “At the conclusion, they invited us back before we even asked. We're planning to go back for a third time this year.”

Greene said the plan is “to be conservative with it the first year and make sure it can be done safely, and go from there.”

Patrons of legal age would receive a wristband allowing them to purchase beer, and Greene said the alcohol service area would be separated from other parts of the grounds.

“We want to promote this as a family-friendly event with this added option,” she said.

“Concerts in the Park” will serve as a fundraiser for the third phase of development at Murrysville Community Park.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

