Murrysville continues to struggle with leash laws in municipal parks

Murrysville council and residents are divided on leash laws for dogs in municipal parks.

“Every community around us, and the county, has leash laws,” Councilman Tony Spadaro said. “Or they don't allow dogs in their parks at all. It seems like we're a little bit behind the times.”

For resident Mike Stanovich, leash laws are “a solution in search of a problem.”

“My niece, who is a vet, said it doesn't matter if a dog is on a leash or not,” Stanovich said. “If the owner can't control it, there is still potential for it to do a lot of damage on a leash.”

Council tabled the issue and will bring it back at the May 17 meeting.

Ideas ranged from allow‑ing off-leash dogs from dawn until 5 p.m., allowing off-leash dogs on trails and designated dog-park areas or instituting a ban on dogs.

“Whenever I take my dog to the park, she is obedience-trained, and I have an e-collar on her,” said resident Doug Plank. “I don't think it's fair, if I obey the law, that I'm required to have my dog on a leash just because other people are violating the law.”

Kendra Remich lives beside Townsend Park and said she no longer walks her dog there because of negative experiences with off-leash dogs.

“It's a public park with a pond and kids' baseball fields,” Remich said. “It's supposed to be for everyone. I'm just asking for some safety. It's not all dog owners, but for the safety of everyone, people should obey the law.”

Resident Nancy McClements wanted to know what would happen if people didn't obey.

“If this ordinance is passed, who's going to enforce it? The police?” she asked. “Is that a good idea, to have our police chasing dog-walkers when we really need them enforcing county, state and municipal laws?”

Councilman David Perry suggested letting dogs be off-leash from dawn until 5 p.m. on weekdays, when there are no youth sports happening and less use of park pavilions.

“That gives dog owners the daytime to run their dogs, and then when sports leagues show up to use the fields, dogs have to be on leashes except for the trails,” he said. “To me, that makes a lot of sense. Townsend is a great place to walk dogs.”

Councilman Loren Kase wasn't sure that approach would work.

“If it's OK during the week, why is it not OK on the weekends?” he asked.

Councilman Jeff Kepler said he did not support the ordinance.

“I don't believe leash laws work,” he said. “The problem is created by dog owners who are not responsible or respectful of others, and those folks are the ones who are not likely to follow a leash law anyway.”

Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said the alternative is to not permit any dogs in the parks.

“There are a lot of communities that do not permit dogs in their parks,” he said.

Municipal staff will bring back a new draft of the ordinance, attempting to strike a balance among the suggestions.

Morrison said he sympathizes with dog owners who follow the rules and feel they are being penalized.

“We built a dog park (at Murrysville Community Park) to provide an opportunity for dogs to run, and we provided areas for large and small dogs,” he said. “The purpose was to exercise your dog in a controlled location. It's unfortunate that people don't play by the rules, but our responsibility is to provide opportunities for everyone, not just for individuals.”

