Murrysville

Murrysville Farmers Market again features kids' club
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Submitted photo
Murrysville parks and recreation officials will host the Farmhouse Kids' Club again this year at their annual Farmers' Market. Above, club members interact with chickens during one of last year's activities.
Submitted photo
Murrysville parks and recreation officials will host the Farmhouse Kids' Club again this year at their annual Farmers' Market. Above, club members interact with chickens during one of last year's activities.

Updated 10 hours ago

During the first year of the Murrysville Farmers Market, parks and recreation director Carly Greene decided she wanted to do more than just sit around and watch.

“She was kind of bored and wanted something to do,” said parks and recreation activities coordinator Amy Wengrzyn.

So Greene and Wengrzyn created the Farmhouse Kids' Club, which is now in its third year, providing children a chance to actively engage with the local food production chain through educational and entertaining programs.

Modeled on the “Power of Produce” Club created by the Pennsylvania-based Farmers Market Coalition, the Farmhouse Kids' Club will run through Aug. 31 during the market's regular hours, 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

“We do planting activities, tastings, trivia and other activities with the kids,” Wengrzyn said. “They have to complete the activities and then they get a $2 wooden coin to spend at the market.”

Through sponsorship from local businesses, farmers market vendors are reimbursed for the “money” club members spend.

This year will see the addition of guest presenters touching on topics including tropical fruits, composting and animals. Employees from Gearhard Farms in Murrysville will bring several farm animals to show club members.

“I'm excited to have all those people come out, especially the animals,” Wengrzyn said. “The kids really, really love them.”

Run by Greene and Wengrzyn, the Farmhouse Kids' Club gives both a chance to be more hands-on with the programming they create.

“I like it because it's more interactive,” Wengrzyn said. “With our summer programs, we can kind of do whatever we want, but we have to have an instructor to run it. But this runs through us.”

For more, see MurrysvillePARecreation.com and click on the “Programs” link, or call 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

