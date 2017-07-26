Export, Murrysville mayoral candidates express optimism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Board of elections officials gave credit for several write-in variations on Calder's name, ultimately deciding that Calder was voters' intention.

However, in the general election later that year, Calder ended up with 91 write-in votes to 90 votes for Campagna, whose name appeared on the ballot.

Mayor Mike Calder was actually defeated in the 2013 Democratic primary by former mayor Bob Campagna.

That's particularly true in smaller towns like Export, where write-in votes determined the current mayor.

While write-in votes often are an opportunity for voters to put up fictional characters like Donald Duck for office, they cannot be discounted.

Barring an effective write-in campaign, Export and Murrysville will have new mayors come 2018.

Export Councilman Joe Zaccagnini and former Murrysville Councilman Rege Synan went unchallenged in the May primary, and will head into the general election as the only candidates on their respective ballots.

For Zaccagnini, 61, it's a chance to continue work he's already started as a town official.

“(Current mayor) Mike Calder did a beautiful job,” said Zaccagnini, a self-employed tile setter who served multiple council terms in the '80s and '90s, and rejoined council in 2014. “When I found out he wasn't going to run again, I felt I wanted to pick up where he left off and continue the progress he started.”

For Synan, 62, sitting in the mayor's seat is also an opportunity to pick up where he left off when he chose not to run for re-election in 2015.

“Being on council gave me a very good understanding of how municipal government operates,” said Synan, who serves as president of industrial knife manufacturer F. Tinker & Sons. “I think my life experience, business and political experience would qualify me to continue to do a great job for Murrysville.”

Zaccagnini pointed to the strides that Export council has made in recent years in beautifying the town.

“Seeing what the historical society has been doing, and working on the development of a new park, it's really icing on the cake and I'd like to be part of it,” he said.

Both candidates would be stepping out of a role where they have a direct vote on town business.

“I'd still be serving the community, which is great,” Zaccagnini said. “It's a different aspect of it, but one nice thing about being mayor is that council still listens to the mayor's opinions and respects them, so I don't mind leaving my council seat and my vote behind.”

Synan feels the same way.

“I think I have to be able to convince the majority of council that what I'm doing is something they'd be agreeable to,” he said. “I look forward to working with the elected council for the betterment of the community.”

In Murrysville, that means maintaining a high level of quality in all aspects of the municipality, he said.

“I want to keep the community development standards high,” he said. “We've grown a lot with bigger parks, and maintaining them is a big responsibility. I'd also like to see us reduce the capital expenditure debt we've accumulated the past few years, and that means a balanced budget and good fiscal policy.

For Zaccagnini and Export, it's about moving forward with borough goals like the new J.M. Hall Community Park.

“It takes time to get good things done,” he said. “Sometimes if you're not used to it, you can get discouraged if things aren't happening immediately. I know we can get things done, even if they don't get done tomorrow.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.