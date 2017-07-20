Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corp. encourages residents to 'Love Your Local'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corporation wants residents to “Love Your Local.”

That is the group's 2017 theme, and to help bring it to the community, its members are soliciting local businesses to consider purchasing an MECDC advertising banner.

“We're trying to encourage all of the residents of Murrysville to go to retail outlets here and use local businesses like tax accountants and CPAs,” said MECDC Executive Director Jill Cooper.

The banners have been placed along Old William Penn Highway. Cooper said the MECDC has sold about 70 so far.

“It kind of gives Murrysville more of a town feel,” she said. “These banners will be up for three years, from 2017 to 2020.”

Part of the group's mission is to encourage business owners to make Murrysville the place where they live as well as work.

“When my family first moved here, there were only two business people who had both their business and their home here,” said MECDC board member David Dernar. “That was Bill Ferri from Ferri Pharmacy and myself. Since then, we've addressed that a lot.”

Cooper said the group would like to provide assistance not just to new businesses coming into the municipality, but also to established businesses.

“We want you to spend your dollars locally and support the people who are investing in our town,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.