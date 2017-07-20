Penn Hills cheerleader earns national scholarship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A cheerleader at the Crush Athletics gym in Murrysville is one of five girls in the nation to receive the U.S. All-Star Federation's Youth Athlete Scholarship.

Taylor Roach, 12, of Penn Hills has been with Crush since it began in 2016.

"I've been cheering for six years, and doing competitive cheering since I was 9 years old," Roach said.

The USASF is the national organization that oversees competitions for cheer and dance teams.

Jon Yost of Penn Township, who owns and operates Crush Athletics with his wife Mimmie, said he couldn't be more proud of Roach.

"It's a ton of work to get everything done and apply for (this scholarship)," he said.

Mimmie agreed.

"It means you have to have something special to get it," she said.

Crush is coming up on its second season in operation, and Mimmie said it's wonderful to have one of their own recognized on a national level.

"It's amazing. We just can't believe it," she said. "For any athlete to be one of five in the nation to receive a scholarship is amazing, especially when we've only been doing this on our own since last year."

Roach said she regularly spends about five hours per week at Crush.

"Sometimes I also go to the open gym and sometimes I do private instruction," she said.

Her coach, Rachel Sunday of Plum, said she had never worked with a cheerleader on this type of scholarship.

"Working with Taylor and helping her win this scholarship, which she really deserves, was amazing," Sunday said.

Roach's mother Tamara said it's tough to stop her daughter from "constantly doing flips around the house when she's not here."

"I was super proud," Tamara said. "To see her light up when she learned she'd won the scholarship was really great."

Roach said the scholarship will help with her tuition at Crush.

Tamara said the gym turned out to be the perfect place for her.

"This is a very family-oriented gym," she said. "A lot of place have, you know, 20 competition teams. Being the athlete she is, she could've gone anywhere. But this just felt like home."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.