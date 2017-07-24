What's happening this week in the greater Murrysville Area: July 25-30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a list of events happening in the Murrysville Star's coverage area this week. To submit an event for a future post, email reporter Patrick Varine .

TUESDAY

Murrysville Medic One officials will receive the Mission: Lifeline Gold-Plus Quality Award from the American Heart Association at a 3 p.m. ceremony at their headquarters, 3237 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

The program currently acknowledges EMS agencies, for their efforts to improve the quality of care for heart-attack and acute coronary syndrome patients.

WEDNESDAY

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club will host a club dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway just outside Delmont.

The featured presentation will be from Westmoreland County Community College Education Center and Contract Training Services officials.

For more, see the Rotary's website .

THURSDAY

Shiva Skydriver will perform at 7 p.m. at Atria's Restaurant, 4869 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

For more, see ShivaSkydriver.com .

FRIDAY

Latrobe Hog and Z&M Cycle will join the Lamplighter in hosting the 20th annual Bike Show beginning at 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 6566 William Penn Highway just outside Delmont.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place, best of show and a people's choice winner. The first 200 bikes will receive memorial event pins.

SATURDAY

The Murrysville Trail Alliance will sponsor a cross-Murrysville hike leaving from Veteran's Field on Sardis Road at 9 a.m.

The leisurely hike will cross through Potter's Corner, King and Caywood reserves and end at the Murrysville Community Park wetlands. The hike is 4 miles, and light refreshments will be provided at the end. Transportation will be provided back to Veteran's Field.

To register, call 412-418-7973 or email mtamail@murrysvilletrails.org .

SUNDAY

Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont will present a 2 p.m. matinee of Neil Simon's “Rumors,” in which four couples combine foolishness and miscommunication when a deputy mayor accidentally shoots himself. His lawyer and wife must get their story straight before more guests arrive.

Tickets are $20. The playhouse is at 275 Manor Road.

For more, see the Apple Hill website .