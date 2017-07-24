Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

What's happening this week in the greater Murrysville Area: July 25-30
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Participants and guests walk through the numerous bikes on display at the 2016 bike show sponsored by the Lamplighter Restaurant, Latrobe HOG, and Z&M Cycle on Friday, July 19, 2016 in Delmont. This year the event marks its 20th year. It will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Here's a list of events happening in the Murrysville Star's coverage area this week. To submit an event for a future post, email reporter Patrick Varine .

TUESDAY

Murrysville Medic One officials will receive the Mission: Lifeline Gold-Plus Quality Award from the American Heart Association at a 3 p.m. ceremony at their headquarters, 3237 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

The program currently acknowledges EMS agencies, for their efforts to improve the quality of care for heart-attack and acute coronary syndrome patients.

WEDNESDAY

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club will host a club dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway just outside Delmont.

The featured presentation will be from Westmoreland County Community College Education Center and Contract Training Services officials.

For more, see the Rotary's website .

THURSDAY

Shiva Skydriver will perform at 7 p.m. at Atria's Restaurant, 4869 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

For more, see ShivaSkydriver.com .

FRIDAY

Latrobe Hog and Z&M Cycle will join the Lamplighter in hosting the 20th annual Bike Show beginning at 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 6566 William Penn Highway just outside Delmont.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place, best of show and a people's choice winner. The first 200 bikes will receive memorial event pins.

SATURDAY

The Murrysville Trail Alliance will sponsor a cross-Murrysville hike leaving from Veteran's Field on Sardis Road at 9 a.m.

The leisurely hike will cross through Potter's Corner, King and Caywood reserves and end at the Murrysville Community Park wetlands. The hike is 4 miles, and light refreshments will be provided at the end. Transportation will be provided back to Veteran's Field.

To register, call 412-418-7973 or email mtamail@murrysvilletrails.org .

SUNDAY

Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont will present a 2 p.m. matinee of Neil Simon's “Rumors,” in which four couples combine foolishness and miscommunication when a deputy mayor accidentally shoots himself. His lawyer and wife must get their story straight before more guests arrive.

Tickets are $20. The playhouse is at 275 Manor Road.

For more, see the Apple Hill website .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.