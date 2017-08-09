Q&A: Export author's first novel tackles good versus evil and 'Retribution'

“Retribution” is available as an e-book or paperback on Amazon.com , for the Kindle tablet and through Kindle Direct Publishing.

How do a man of God seeking forgiveness for others and a vigilante seeking retribution become kindred spirits?

Export author John Negich dives deeply into the question in his first published novel, “Retribution.” The book concerns a young priest who befriends John Stanic, a World War II veteran whose vigilante style of meting out justice has led him to commit some horrible acts.

Negich said creating a character like Stanic was among his biggest challenges.

“How to have the readers fall in love with a character that is a brutal, vengeful assassin of all things evil that he encounters?” he said. “Many authors will tell you that there is always a little of themselves in every main character they create, and in the case of John Alexander Stanic, I would say that is accurate. I, as we all are, at some period in our lives, conflicted about how we should deal with evil when it touches us, our country, the innocent, or crosses the doorstep of the ones we love.

“John Stanic has no such conflict in him. He simply rights wrongs, which is something that deep inside we all wish we could do.”

Negich, 69, spoke with the Star recently about his first novel. This interview has been edited for length.

Q: How did you get the initial idea for “Retribution”?

A: My mother-in-law was a resident of Redstone Highlands in Murrysville, and we visited her there often. During one of my visits, and purely by chance, I became deeply engaged in a conversation with a bent and weathered white-haired old man in a wheelchair.

After our long and very pleasant talk, I came away realizing that his life had been filled with adventure, the horror of war, the loss of loved ones, great achievements, success, and, above all, he had a beautiful story about love and life to tell. He simply needed someone willing to listen.

Q: You said that “Retribution” is a “fantasy” novel — does it involve traditional elements of fantasy?

A: The theme of “Retribution” is most definitely good versus evil, but without the usual elves, vampires, dragons, fairies or wizards that seem to occupy the genre today. The novel leaves the reader to wonder exactly who or what kind of mysterious being the protagonist John Stanic really is.

Q: What do you feel are the most important ways a writer can create real, believable characters that a reader cares about?

A: If I can't actually see the character or characters in my mind, understand their personalities or feel an emotional tie to them, then I have not done a good enough job as a writer to translate that to the readers. My goal is to have the reader not only relate to the characters, but I feel it is important to be able to mentally paint a picture of exactly what they look like, how they walk, how they talk and all the idiosyncrasies that make them unique, should be developed in the writing.

Q: What are some of the larger themes you explore in “Retribution”?

A: The most obvious is the battle between good and evil that rages in all of us. However, the book also delves into how and if God influences what happens here on earth. Is John Stanic simply a deranged seeker of justice and vengeance, or actually an ordained mystical warrior here on earth to eradicate those individuals intent on harming others from wherever fate or a power beyond his understanding has placed him? God only knows.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.