Murrysville

Murrysville-Export Rotary encouraging students to consider studying abroad
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
Submitted photo
Above, exchange student Giacomo Oldrini with former Murrysville-Export Rotary Club President Charles Richards.
Submitted photo
Above, newly-installed Murrysville-Export Rotary Club President Andrew Ferri, on the right, with past President Charles Richards, left, and District Governor Steve Arnowitz.

Members of the Murrysville-Export Rotary Club are encouraging students to take a chance on studying abroad, and encouraging families in the area to consider hosting a student in their homes.

Giacomo Oldrini, who attended Franklin Regional Senior High School through the club's Youth Exchange Program, was the featured speaker at the club's most recent meeting.

Students interested in being part of the program can apply by emailing Hilary Richards at youthexchange7330chair@gmail.com .

For more on the program itself, visit Exchangestudent.org .

Rotary member Andrew Ferri was also recently installed as 2017-18 president of the Murrysville-Export Rotary Club.

For more on the club, visit its website .

