Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Flying free: Delmont library officials release monarchs into butterfly garden
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:12 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Delmont Public Library officials and community residents gathered on Monday, July 24, 2017, to release more than 80 monarch butterflies into a grant-funded butterfly garden.

The project was made possible through a Community Foundation of Westmoreland County grant.

The garden itself was created by a volunteer group, the Delmont Diggers, whose work isn't finished according to library Director Denni Grassel.

“We are going to meet (on July 31) to keep weeding the garden, and we'd like to do this again next year and maybe add some birds and some bird feeders, too,” Grassel said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Tu Noel, 4, of Delmont holds a Q-Tip soaked in sugar solution to attract a monarch butterfly on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Diane Resnick and her daughter Madison, 9, make balloon animals to hand out at the butterfly release event, held Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Delmont Public Library.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A newly-released monarch butterfly settles on a plant in the Delmont Public Library's grant-funded butterfly garden on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Isabella Vasko, 10, of Delmont enjoys a cup of 'dirt and worms' on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Ashley Evans, 4, of Delmont shows off her puppy balloon animal on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Delmont residents check out the butterfly garden behind the Delmont Public Library on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
More than 80 butterflies were raised to adulthood at an enclosure inside the Delmont Public Library.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.