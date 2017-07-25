Murrysville Medic One receives American Heart Assoc. award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville Medic One officials were presented on Tuesday with the American Heart Association's Mission Lifeline: Gold Plus Award, which recognizes EMS agencies for reaching AHA benchmarks when it comes to treating cardiac patients.

Only half of 1 percent of EMS agencies in the country receive the award annually, according to AHA Quality Senior Director Alex Kuhn.

“You're the elite of the elite,” Kuhn told Medic One administrators and staff.

Kuhn also noted that 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the technology that paved the way for the first electrocardiogram , which shows electric activity in a patient's heart. One of the AHA benchmarks for receiving the award is that a patient should be hooked up to an EKG within 10 minutes after medics arrive.

A second benchmark involves the hospitals that receive patients: within 90 minutes of the first medical contact, a patient should be in a hospital heart catheter lab. Kuhn said the AHA has not yet released the names of Gold Plus Award-winning hospitals, but stressed that the whole process of emergency care is a group effort.

“This is a two-step goal,” he said. “It's not just what (EMTs) do, but also what the hospital does.”

In 2014, Medic One was named EMS Agency of the Year and recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, state Bureau of EMS and Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.