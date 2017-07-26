Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

WCCC will re-brand Bushy Run Center to identify more strongly with Murrysville
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
WCCC President Tuesday Stanley clutches the freshly cut ribbon at the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new WCCC-Latrobe center on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. A grand re-opening of the Murrysville center will take place Aug. 10, 2017.

On Aug. 10, the Bushy Run Center will officially have a new name and a new director.

As part of a school-wide effort to link the college more closely with the communities where it has a presence, the center will be re-christened as Westmoreland County Community College-Murrysville.

“'Bushy Run Center' doesn't really tell you where it is,” said WCCC President Tuesday Stanley. “When we opened the Latrobe and New Kensington centers in previous years, the names referenced the area. So we've renamed this as well.”

In addition, Tameka King-Buchak will take over as the center's director.

The official grand “re-opening” will be Aug. 10 at the center, 6706 Mellon Road in Murrysville.

“Right now we're getting the sign re-done,” Stanley said. “And when we print up materials for fall, they will have the Murrysville center name on them.”

On Aug. 5 and 12, the main campus in Youngwood will host “Rock Enroll,” an open enrollment event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Rock Enroll” provides one stop for everything new and returning Westmoreland students need to register for on-ground or online fall classes which start Aug. 21.

New students will get help completing the no-fee application for admission. They may also complete the placement assessment and are asked to bring their official high school transcript.

For more, see the WCCC website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

