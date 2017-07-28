Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville library will host annual ice cream social next month
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

July might be National Ice Cream Month, but no one is likely to turn down the frozen confection come August.

With that in mind, the Murrysville Community Library will host its annual ice cream social to celebrate the completion of the Adult Summer Reading Club from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Drawings for the club's raffle prizes will take place, and the winner of the library's Elementary Photo Contest will also be announced.

For more, see the library's website or call 724-327-1102. Click here to register to attend.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

