Murrysville

What's happening this week in the greater Murrysville area: July 31-Aug. 4

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Alvie, a green-winged macaw, does his 'big wings' trick with new handler Ken 'Man With the Birds' Sprouse at the overlook at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison on Thursday, June 9, 2016.

Here are some different things happening this week throughout the greater Murrysville area.

TUESDAY

• Export council meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 5815 Washington Avenue in Export. Council meets on the second floor.

• “That Guy with the Birds,” a live avian presentation for children, will be at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 39 East Pittsburgh Street in Delmont, presented by the Delmont Public Library. There is no cost to attend, and registration is not required. Children will have a chance to hold a bird on their arm following the presentation. For more, call 724-469-5329.

WEDNESDAY

• Murrysville council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. This week's agenda will include a potential vote on updating leash laws for municipal parks. Meetings are also broadcast live via YouTube .

THURSDAY

• The Murrysville Business & Professional Association, a chapter of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, will meet at 9:15 a.m at Dick's Diner, 4200 William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Network with business professionals in the Murrysville area.

Chamber members may attend for $10 and receive breakfast. Non-MBPA/chamber members may attend for a fee of $20. Current MBPA members can attend at no charge.

FRIDAY

• The Mother of Sorrows Parish Festival kicks off today, and will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday featuring food, games, children's activities and more. For more see Mother of Sorrows' website .

SATURDAY

• The East Suburban Artists League (ESAL) will showcase its 38th annual juried members show at the Community College of Allegheny County's (CCAC) Boyce Campus in Monroeville, from Aug. 5 through Sept. 1.

The opening reception of the annual juried Boyce show is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, with a discussion and presentation of awards at 5:30 p.m. by this year's judge, Robert Huckestein.

The public is invited to attend.

For more, see ESALart.org .

