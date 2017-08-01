Dog leash laws back on the agenda at Murrysville council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville council will take another crack at updating its leash laws when it meets tomorrow, Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

Council was split 4-3 at the Aug. 19 meeting on changes to its parks ordinance, which have been in the works for several months. The version that was ultimately advertised:

• Allows dogs to run off-leash from dawn to 3 p.m. in Townsend and from dawn to dusk in Pleasant Valley Park — dogs in all other parks are required to be leashed;

• Bars dogs and other pets from playing field areas;

• Requires owners to display tags indicating that their pet is licensed and vaccinated.

• Raises fines to $100 for a first violation, $300 for the second and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Councilmen Loren Kase, Jeff Kepler and Tony Spadaro voted against Councilwoman Jamie Lee-Korns's request to open up Pleasant Valley Park for off-leash dogs, however it did pass by a 4-3 vote.

The meeting will be at the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are also streamed live via the municipality's YouTube page .

