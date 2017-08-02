Export seeks break on sewage bills for 15 vacant properties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Export officials plan to ask the regional sewage authority for a billing break on unoccupied — and for the moment, seemingly abandoned — properties.

Council President Barry Delissio said there are 15 properties in the borough with no occupants and no utility service.

However, those properties are still subject to a $39 monthly base-rate charge from the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority because each represents an equivalent dwelling unit, or EDU, in the authority's system.

“There's nothing there,” Delissio said of the properties at the borough's Aug. 1 council meeting.

Export's share of the charge is just over a third, to help cover line maintenance — the borough owns its sewer lines, but ultimately transmits material through the authority's lines. However, the remainder goes to the authority, meaning the 15 properties cost borough taxpayers more than $5,200 each year.

“I'd say if we have a property where there's no realistic chance of it being occupied in the near future, it's worth asking for a waiver,” Delissio said.

FTMSA officials were not immediately available for comment.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at pvarine@tribweb.com, 724-850-2862 or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.