Murrysville approves updates to park leash laws

Murrysville council members set out several months ago to better define their leash law.

What they got instead, at least according to one councilman, is two additional dog parks.

Council voted 4-3 to approve updates to its parks ordinance on Wednesday night, including the following rules for pets in municipal parks:

• Pets may run off-leash from dawn to 3 p.m. in Townsend Park and from dawn to dusk in Pleasant Valley Park — dogs in all other parks are required to be leashed with the exception of the Brooks Dog Park inside Murrysville Community Park;

• Pets are not permitted in playing field areas;

• Owners must display tags indicating that their pet is licensed and vaccinated.

• Fines are raised to $100 for a first violation, $300 for the second and $500 for each subsequent violation.

“I just want a little clarification,” said Councilman Tony Spadaro, who voted against the ordinance alongside Jeff Kepler and Loren Kase. “We now have three dog parks, correct?”

“That's a matter of opinion,” said Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.

Spurred by complaints about off-leash dogs in its parks, council heard from residents on both sides of the issue and debated the finer points of the ordinance updates over the course of several meetings.

Council President Joan Kearns said in her view, the issue is one of owner responsibility.

“This has been brought about by people who are being irresponsible with their animals,” she said. “That's what's put us at this juncture. Follow the rules, always have a leash with you, and maybe we won't have to revisit this in 10 years.”

Signage will be placed in the parks noting the leash rules for each.

