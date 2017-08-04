Cross-Murrysville hike re-scheduled for Aug. 12 after torrential rain
Updated 2 hours ago
The Murrysville Trail Alliance has rescheduled its free cross-Murrysville hike for Aug. 12, after torrential rain made conditions unsafe the night before the original July 29 date.
The group will depart from Veteran's Field, on Sardis Road at 9am. The easy-paced hike will cross through Potter's Corner, King Reserve and Caywood Reserve, and end at the Wetlands at Murrysville Community Park. This opportunity to explore multiple local parks and reserves is always a popular event.
The 4-mile hike is open to people of all ages, children and dogs (although they must be leashed in certain places).
Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the hike. Alliance officials will also provide transportation back to Veteran's Field.
Although registration is not required, it would help in planning. For questions or more information, please call 412-418-7973 or mtamail@murrysvilletrails.org .