Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Cross-Murrysville hike re-scheduled for Aug. 12 after torrential rain
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Submitted photo
A butterfly pauses on a flower in the wetlands at Murrysville Community Park. A 4-mile hike through the municipality has been re-scheduled for Aug. 12, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Murrysville Trail Alliance has rescheduled its free cross-Murrysville hike for Aug. 12, after torrential rain made conditions unsafe the night before the original July 29 date.

The group will depart from Veteran's Field, on Sardis Road at 9am. The easy-paced hike will cross through Potter's Corner, King Reserve and Caywood Reserve, and end at the Wetlands at Murrysville Community Park. This opportunity to explore multiple local parks and reserves is always a popular event.

The 4-mile hike is open to people of all ages, children and dogs (although they must be leashed in certain places).

Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the hike. Alliance officials will also provide transportation back to Veteran's Field.

Although registration is not required, it would help in planning. For questions or more information, please call 412-418-7973 or mtamail@murrysvilletrails.org .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.