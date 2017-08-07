What's happening in the greater Murrysville area this week: Aug. 7-12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are just a few of the things happening this week in the greater Murrysville area. To submit an event, email reporter Patrick Varine at pvarine@tribweb.com .

MONDAY

Franklin Regional school board meeting, 7:30 p.m. at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. It is a "committee-of-the-whole" meeting, meaning there will be discussion but not official votes taken. However, there will be a brief special meeting afterward, to vote on a number of personnel items. Meetings are streamed live via Murrysville's YouTube channel . Click here to view the agenda .

TUESDAY

Delmont Borough council meeting, 7 p.m. at the borough building, 77 Greensburg Street. For more, call 724-468-4422.

WEDNESDAY

Apple Hill Playhouse will present an 11 a.m. performance of "Cinderella" as part of its 2017 Children's Season. There will be 11 a.m. performances Aug. 8-12, with an additional 7 p.m. performance today. For more, see Apple Hill's website .

THURSDAY

Judi Figel will provide live entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. at Atria's Restaurant, 4869 William Penn Highway in Murrysville. For more, see Atria's website .

FRIDAY

The Franklin Regional School District's Freshman Picnic will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the high school, 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

All incoming freshmen and their parents are invited to attend. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Freshmen will have the opportunity to tour the building, try their lockers and have lunch with classmates.

SATURDAY

Steel City Con, Pittsburgh's comics and pop culture convention, will run through the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center. For more, see the Steel City Con website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.