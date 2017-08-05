Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville looks to get regs in place ahead of potential injection-well applications
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 8:12 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

If Murrysville officials decide to establish an ordinance to address injection wells in the municipality, Chief Administrator Jim Morrison hopes it won't take seven years to iron out the details.

“We are again faced with a land-use issue similar to what we dealt with on Marcellus shale,” Morrison said, referring to the lengthy process the municipality undertook in developing its fracking ordinance.

Morrison attended a July hearing conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Plum, where Delmont company Penneco Environmental Solutions is seeking permits for an injection well. The permit would allow Penneco to inject 54,000 barrels per month of fracking water and fluids from oil and gas drilling operations into the Murrysville Sands formation over 10 years.

The fluid would be injected into what was once a natural gas well that has been plugged. Studies have connected earthquakes to underground injection wells in Ohio and Oklahoma. In February, a DEP study linked low-magnitude earthquakes in April 2016 in Lawrence County to fracking.

With Murrysville's history as the site of the nation's first gas well — and plenty since then — Morrison felt it was an issue that should be addressed.

“There are a number of shallow wells that have been drilled in Murrysville,” he said. “But no one knows where they're at. We found two of them when we built (the municipal) building. And they could serve as a conduit for this fluid to move through.”

Municipal planner Allen Cohen said the injection wells constitute a land use which could conceivably be regulated locally through a conditional-use application. He compared them to a landfill.

“It's a disposal area,” he said.

Things to consider, Cohen said, include buffers, what size of parcel would be required and related noise issues.

Similar to court decisions regarding fracking in recent years, local governments have the ability to regulate where a well can be, but not how it operates.

Morrison said he spoke with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about state oversight of injection wells.

“I was told that it's ‘an evolving process,' ” Morrison said. “Just like with the Marcellus process, it seems that the state has been caught with their pants around their ankles.”

The EPA regulates injection wells solely under the federal Safe Water Drinking Act, Morrison said. Penneco is required to look at a half-mile area around the site in relation to existing wells and the water table “and justify that their work is not going to impact safe water,” he said.

“But with the EPA looking at it from a drinking-water-only perspective and the DEP saying, ‘Maybe we need to start paying attention to this,' there is this void between those two,” Morrison said. “There are some challenges here, and I think we need to address it.”

Morrison said municipal staff will begin formulating recommendations for council to consider.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.