Murrysville looks to get regs in place ahead of potential injection-well applications

If Murrysville officials decide to establish an ordinance to address injection wells in the municipality, Chief Administrator Jim Morrison hopes it won't take seven years to iron out the details.

“We are again faced with a land-use issue similar to what we dealt with on Marcellus shale,” Morrison said, referring to the lengthy process the municipality undertook in developing its fracking ordinance.

Morrison attended a July hearing conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Plum, where Delmont company Penneco Environmental Solutions is seeking permits for an injection well. The permit would allow Penneco to inject 54,000 barrels per month of fracking water and fluids from oil and gas drilling operations into the Murrysville Sands formation over 10 years.

The fluid would be injected into what was once a natural gas well that has been plugged. Studies have connected earthquakes to underground injection wells in Ohio and Oklahoma. In February, a DEP study linked low-magnitude earthquakes in April 2016 in Lawrence County to fracking.

With Murrysville's history as the site of the nation's first gas well — and plenty since then — Morrison felt it was an issue that should be addressed.

“There are a number of shallow wells that have been drilled in Murrysville,” he said. “But no one knows where they're at. We found two of them when we built (the municipal) building. And they could serve as a conduit for this fluid to move through.”

Municipal planner Allen Cohen said the injection wells constitute a land use which could conceivably be regulated locally through a conditional-use application. He compared them to a landfill.

“It's a disposal area,” he said.

Things to consider, Cohen said, include buffers, what size of parcel would be required and related noise issues.

Similar to court decisions regarding fracking in recent years, local governments have the ability to regulate where a well can be, but not how it operates.

Morrison said he spoke with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about state oversight of injection wells.

“I was told that it's ‘an evolving process,' ” Morrison said. “Just like with the Marcellus process, it seems that the state has been caught with their pants around their ankles.”

The EPA regulates injection wells solely under the federal Safe Water Drinking Act, Morrison said. Penneco is required to look at a half-mile area around the site in relation to existing wells and the water table “and justify that their work is not going to impact safe water,” he said.

“But with the EPA looking at it from a drinking-water-only perspective and the DEP saying, ‘Maybe we need to start paying attention to this,' there is this void between those two,” Morrison said. “There are some challenges here, and I think we need to address it.”

Morrison said municipal staff will begin formulating recommendations for council to consider.

