Delmont council appoints interim member from election candidates

Delmont Borough Council has appointed borough recreation board member Stan Cheyne to fill the remainder of former Councilman Carl Boyd's term, which runs through the end of 2017.

Cheyne was one of four candidates to submit letters of interest following Boyd's unexpected departure. Three of the four, including Cheyne, will be on the ballot in the November election, and each was given a few minutes to make their case for the short-term appointment.

“I've lived in Delmont for seven years,” said candidate Pamela Loughner. “My husband grew up here and we've kind of watched Delmont grow. If I'm going to live here, I'd like to help make Delmont a better place.”

Candidate Pamela Simpson received the highest number of votes (124) in this spring's primary election.

“I'm running to see if I can help the community,” said Simpson, who has lived in Delmont for the past 12 years.

Resident Jim Davis also submitted a letter of interest, however he was not at Tuesday's meeting.

