New group hopes to keep 'Christmas at Salem Crossroads' going

This December was originally going to be the final time that volunteers put on the annual “Christmas at Salem Crossroads” pilgrimage at the Shields Farm in Delmont.

But while this will, indeed, be the final year for much of the current organizing committee, a group of new volunteers would like to see it continue.

“We've got a committee ready to go,” said Delmont Public Library Director Denni Grassel.

Due primarily to a lack of volunteers, the organizing committee voted earlier this summer to make 2017 the final year for the 45-year-old event, where volunteers took visitors on a walking tour of the Christmas story and local churches erected holiday displays and held special seasonal events.

Current committee members Bryan Kardell and Amanda Ruscak said they are both willing to stay on and help organize the event in the future. Both have been part of the pilgrimage since they were children.

Grassel said she thinks the future looks bright.

“We have all kinds of people ready to go,” she said. “We're ready to keep it going for the next year and hopefully for the next 10 years.”

The next meeting to discuss the future of “Christmas at Salem Crossroads” will be 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the Delmont Borough Building, 77 Greensburg St.

