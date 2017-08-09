Veterans' garden dedication will kick off Delmont Daze celebration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year's Delmont Daze celebration will be preceded by the dedication of a veterans' memorial garden at Eastview Union Cemetery on East Pittsburgh Street.

The dedication is the culmination of a Girl Scout Silver Award project, and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9.

Delmont Daze will follow immediately after the dedication, at the Rose Wigfield Parklet, 27 Greensburg Street in Delmont.

The next meeting for anyone interested in volunteering at Delmont Daze will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Delmont borough building, 77 Greensburg Street.

Local Boy Scout Jake Oslosky is also hoping to have his Eagle Scout project — a flagpole and six picnic tables — built and in place in time for Delmont Daze. Council members donated $250 toward the final cost of the project, and the borough donated an additional $250.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.