Murrysville

'Beat the Heat' 5K in Murrysville will benefit soccer boosters, Miracle Field
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Courtney Mickel
Above, runners in the 2014 'Beat the Heat' 5K head off from the starting line.

The Murrysville Area Soccer Association and Franklin Regional Soccer Boosters will host the 15th annual “Beat the Heat” 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 19 at Sloan Elementary School off of Sardis Road.

This year's event will benefit both the boosters and this year's chosen charity, the Bill Mazeroski Miracle Field in Murrysville.

The race will begin at 8 a.m., both starting and finishing at Sloan Elementary School, at 4121 Sardis Road.

Awards will go to the top male and female overall, and to the top finisher in 10 different male and female age groupings. Random-drawing prizes will be drawn once the awards are given out. All registered runners/walkers are eligible.

Click here to register. The registration fee is $20 before Aug. 11 and $25 afterward.

For more on the race, see the MASA website or the event listing on Facebook.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

