Texas company to perform seismic testing in Delmont

Houston company Geokinetics will approach Delmont residents in the coming weeks seeking permission to place seismic testing sensors throughout the borough.

The company is performing the testing on behalf of Monroeville energy firm Huntley & Huntley, mapping underground Marcellus and Utica shale formations.

Residents will be paid a small fee in order for Geokinetics workers to bury a sensor flush with the ground on their property. Testing will take place over a few days in November.

Geokinetics came to an Upper Burrell meeting in February to address residents' concerns about the testing. Company officials said they plan to place several hundred sensors throughout the borough, arranged in a grid-like pattern.

