Murrysville

Texas company to perform seismic testing in Delmont
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Texas-based company Geokinetics is using seismic testing to map the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in western Pennsylvania. They plan to conduct testing in Delmont in November.

Houston company Geokinetics will approach Delmont residents in the coming weeks seeking permission to place seismic testing sensors throughout the borough.

The company is performing the testing on behalf of Monroeville energy firm Huntley & Huntley, mapping underground Marcellus and Utica shale formations.

Residents will be paid a small fee in order for Geokinetics workers to bury a sensor flush with the ground on their property. Testing will take place over a few days in November.

Geokinetics came to an Upper Burrell meeting in February to address residents' concerns about the testing. Company officials said they plan to place several hundred sensors throughout the borough, arranged in a grid-like pattern.

For more, see Geokinetics.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Proposed regulations target seismic testing in Monroeville
Monroeville is one step closer to regulating seismic testing, a procedure that often precedes the controversial gas and oil drilling method known as fracking. Council at ...
Upper Burrell residents claim they're being pressured to OK seismic testing
Residents of Upper Burrell say that employees from a seismic testing company representing a Monroeville-based oil and gas company are attempting to intimidate people into ...
Penn Hills votes against firm's plan to conduct seismic testing
Penn Hills Council has voted against allowing a company to perform seismic testing on municipal-owned property. Texas-based Geokinetics USA Inc. wanted to perform seismic testing on ...
