Murrysville

What's happening this week in the greater Murrysville area: Aug. 16-20
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Volunteers Debbie Heffernan (left) and Cindy Shaner, both of Apollo, share a light moment as they sew holiday stockings in 2016 for the non-profit organization Military Connections. This year's sewing day will be Aug. 17 at Murrysville Alliance Church.

Here are just a few of the things happening this week throughout the Star's coverage area. To submit an event, email staff writer Patrick Varine at pvarine@tribweb.com .

WEDNESDAY

Murrysville council will meet at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.

Meetings are streamed live through the municipality's YouTube channel .

THURSDAY

Military Connections, a Penn Hills nonprofit that sends food and sundries to soldiers overseas, will hold a sewing day on Aug. 17 to create the Christmas stocking that is sent to troops.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville. Volunteers are asked to bring a sewing machine, extension cord and basic sewing supplies. Those who are not sewing are asked to bring an iron and ironing board.

For more, call 724-327-8918 or 724-468-3932, or email rfrankoski1@comcast.net .

FRIDAY

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will perform at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Stills is best-known for his part in both Crosby Stills & Nash and Buffalo Springfield. Collins is best-known for her 1967 hit single, "Both Sides, Now" and her cover of Stephen Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns."

Stills actually wrote Crosby Stills & Nash's hit song, "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," about Collins.

Tickets are available online and range from $59 to $84.

For more, visit the Palace's website.

SATURDAY

The Murrysville Area Soccer Association and Franklin Regional Soccer Boosters will host the 15th annual Beat the Heat 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 19 at Sloan Elementary School off of Sardis Road.

The race will begin at 8 a.m., both starting and finishing at Sloan Elementary School, at 4121 Sardis Road.

Click here to register. The registration fee is $25.

For more on the race, see the MASA website or the event listing on Facebook.

SUNDAY

Erin Burkett, Virgil Walters and Gavin Horning will perform at Eighty Acres Kitchen & Bar, 1910 New Texas Road in Plum.

They will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more, see Eighty Acres' website .

