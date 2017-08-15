Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional halftime show takes audience to a galaxy far, far away
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

It's not every day a halftime show features Princess Leia, Kylo Ren and George Jetson — complete with his iconic Spacemobile.

They will all be on display when the Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band takes the field for it's 2017 show, "We Need More Space."

"It's a lot of fun and it's high-energy," said band director Kevin Pollock. "I think we've got some music that every age group in the audience will enjoy."

From the opener, Richard Strauss' "Also sprach Zarathustra" to Hoyt Curtin's "Jetsons Theme," the show runs the gamut from grandiose and epic to quirky and cute.

On the field, members of the drum line don stormtrooper helmets during one sequence, and "Princess Leia"— actually, junior Lauren DeLuca — gets a chance to play her own theme with a flute solo.

Senior Ashley Li, 17, one of the band's three drum majors, said she's looking forward to a space-themed halftime show.

"I'm also really excited to be doing (music from) 'Star Wars' as our final two numbers," Li said.

Pollock started and stopped one of the "Star Wars" songs, John Williams' "Cantina Band," multiple times during an Aug. 15 rehearsal, working to coordinate the be-bop-inflected tune with the movements of 186 band and band-front members.

Fellow senior and drum major Mark DeCesare, 18, said he's looking forward to the show's challenging score.

"It's a little more intense than years past, so it feels great during my senior year to have the band doing as well as it's doing," DeCesare said.

For more, see FRband.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
In amongst the Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band flute section are juniors Tori Adams, dressed as Rey from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' and Lauren DeLuca, dressed as Princess Leia from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, on Aug. 15, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Juniors Lea Wesolowski, Tori Adams and Ceci Petrush pose for a photo between band-camp sessions at Franklin Regional Senior High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The band's halftime show features space-themed songs.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members take a break and wait to grab a popsicle during band camp on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the high school in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of the pit percussion group perform John Williams' instantly-recognizable 'Cantina Band,' from the original 'Star Wars' film on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Sophomore soloists Brian Cox and Joey Lasher take their turn during the band's performance of John Williams' 'Cantina Band' from the original 'Star Wars' film on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members rehearse during band camp on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the high school in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of the Franklin Regional drumline don stormtrooper helmets as part of their 'We Need More Space' halftime show.
