Franklin Regional halftime show takes audience to a galaxy far, far away

It's not every day a halftime show features Princess Leia, Kylo Ren and George Jetson — complete with his iconic Spacemobile.

They will all be on display when the Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band takes the field for it's 2017 show, "We Need More Space."

"It's a lot of fun and it's high-energy," said band director Kevin Pollock. "I think we've got some music that every age group in the audience will enjoy."

From the opener, Richard Strauss' "Also sprach Zarathustra" to Hoyt Curtin's "Jetsons Theme," the show runs the gamut from grandiose and epic to quirky and cute.

On the field, members of the drum line don stormtrooper helmets during one sequence, and "Princess Leia"— actually, junior Lauren DeLuca — gets a chance to play her own theme with a flute solo.

Senior Ashley Li, 17, one of the band's three drum majors, said she's looking forward to a space-themed halftime show.

"I'm also really excited to be doing (music from) 'Star Wars' as our final two numbers," Li said.

Pollock started and stopped one of the "Star Wars" songs, John Williams' "Cantina Band," multiple times during an Aug. 15 rehearsal, working to coordinate the be-bop-inflected tune with the movements of 186 band and band-front members.

Fellow senior and drum major Mark DeCesare, 18, said he's looking forward to the show's challenging score.

"It's a little more intense than years past, so it feels great during my senior year to have the band doing as well as it's doing," DeCesare said.

For more, see FRband.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.