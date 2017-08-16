Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville council will discuss injection well regs, Townsend memorial garden tonight

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Injection wells accept fracking water and other fluids from oil and gas drilling operations.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
Murrysville council will discuss an outline for regulating injection wells at its Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, council meeting.

Having been taken by surprise at the announcement that a Delmont company was applying for a federal permit to allow a wastewater injection well in neighboring Plum Borough, Murrysville officials are looking to develop their own regulations regarding the wells.

A proposal to permit injection wells in the municipality's business-zoned districts as a conditional use includes the following potential conditions:

• A minimum site size of 10 acres;

• Frontage on, and direct vehicular access to, an arterial or collector street;

• A setback of 1,200 feet from any protected structure like a house, church, public building, park or school;

• A setback of 100 feet between the well and property line.

Other issues for council's consideration include noise, seismic concerns, lighting, fencing/security and a traffic study.

None of the proposal's elements are set in stone; council will debate them at tonight's meeting.

Memorial garden at Townsend Park

Council will also hear from a group of residents seeking a memorial garden to scatter cremated human remains within Townsend Park.

Current practice, according to state regulations, permits the scattering of ashes on public land.

Chief Administrator Jim Morrison's report to council indicates that the memorial garden would be designed such that it won't require any maintenance other that mowing.

The park is currently home to a number of other memorial areas, including those for veterans, residents and Murrysville Garden Club members.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are also streamed live on the municipality's YouTube channel .

