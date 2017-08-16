Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

37 Murrysville properties near Pucketa Creek to get public sewers
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
It took some prodding from state environmental officials, but 37 property owners adjacent to Pucketa Creek in Murrysville will finally have a chance to connect to public sewer.

“I think we'll all celebrate when this thing is finalized and done,” Council President Joan Kearns said.

For several years, a small number of the 37 property owners sought to tie into a nearby Washington Township sewer line. The nearest Murrysville sewer lines are too far to be financially feasible.

But wrangling the multiple governments, authorities and groups involved in the matter has resulted in stops at local civil courts and, ultimately, the state Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP directed all parties to resolve the issue within 60 days, according to Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.

Murrysville Council voted Wednesday to advertise a public hearing at its Sept. 6 meeting for an amendment to the municipality's Act 537 plan, which outlines the town's sewer logistics.

“Once we have the public hearing, we'll have a resolution accepting the amendment, and it will just be a matter of executing the agreements, which are floating around at this time,” Morrison said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pvarine@tribweb.com, 724-850-2862 or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

