Murrysville

Navy admiral, FR grad will speak with teachers, students in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Capt. John Meier with his crew aboard the USS Gerald Ford. Meier will speak with student athletes Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Franklin Regional Middle School.
The commander for one of the world's largest military ships will speak to Franklin Regional teachers and student athletes on Friday morning.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Meier, an Export native, will speak to teachers and students in the morning. Meier was placed in charge of the USS Gerald Ford in 2016. The $13 billion ship is 1,100 feet long, displaces 100,000 tons and replaces the USS Enterprise, the Navy's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. The Enterprise was commissioned in 1961 and taken out of service in 2012.

Meier graduated from Franklin Regional in 1982.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

