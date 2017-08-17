Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville artists receive awards at East Suburban Artists League show

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Barbara Jewell with her watercolor, 'Lean On Me.'
Submitted photo
Steve Frost with his photograph, 'Gold Rose.'
Submitted photo
Two Murrysville artists received Judge's Mentions at the 2017 East Suburban Artists League (ESAL) Members Show.

Steve Frost received it for his photograph, “Gold Rose,” and Barbara Jewell for her watercolor, “Lean on Me.”

The ESAL Members Show is currently displayed in the entrance hall of the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) Boyce campus in Monroeville and runs through Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seventy-four pieces displayed include watercolors, photography, acrylic, oils, pastels, ink, drawings, mixed media, fine craft, and fiber. Many works are for sale.

Awards were presented at the show's opening, Aug. 5, with juror Robert Huckestein, discussing the works chosen.

Larry Brandstetter, of Monroeville, took Best of Show for his whimsical illustration, “Greenback Mackerel”, at the 2017 East Suburban Artists League Members Show.

Judge's Awards went to Judy Bazzone for her watercolor, “Calla Lillies” Jan Fiorina for her photograph, “Reflections”; Jan Landini for her watercolor, “Words with Friends”; Pamela Price for her watercolor, “Addie and Santa”; Norma Rowley for her photograph, “Through the Eyes of Love”; and Joseph Scobel for his photograph, “Yellow Towel”.

Other Judge's Mentions went to Nancy Dalverny for her oil, “Contemplation”; Lynn Jacques for her mixed media, “Bright Bouquet”; Dorothy Lamuth for her watercolor, “Dragonfly Batik”; Meredith Lauffer for her photograph, “Twisted Sisters”; Bob Patterson for his photograph, “Path in Fall”; Myla Pearce for her mixed media, “Pinfeather”; Gordon Sarti for his photograph, “One Tree B/W”; and Evelyn Turocy for her watercolor, “Arizona Aspens.”

ESAL is a non-profit association of artists from communities in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties. The group meetws monthly in Murrysville from September to June, to foster arts and crafts and to educate, inspire and encourage artists and patrons throughout this area.

The meetings are open to the public, and visitors are welcome.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

