Murrysville twins will compete in 'America's Got Talent' quarterfinals next week
Updated 45 minutes ago
Murrysville twins Colton and Trent Edwards will be back on national television again next week, as they perform during the quarterfinals of NBC's "America's Got Talent."
While the brothers have earned a few eye rolls from judge Simon Cowell, their infectious enthusiasm has seen them advance so far.
The twins will be juniors at Franklin Regional Senior High School this fall. They live with their parents, Kevin and Gia Edwards.
They are students at Appolonia Leake Dance Company in Penn Hills — the one-time home studio of jailed "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller — and formerly attended DeStella Dance Centre in Export.
"America's Got Talent" will be broadcast live at 8 p.m., Aug. 22 on NBC.
Below, see a Q&A interview the Edwards brothers posted to YouTube.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.