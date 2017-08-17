Road, park improvements highlight Murrysville capital spending plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials have nearly $16 million in capital projects planned for the next five years, including extensive roadwork, vehicle replacements and park improvements, and at present, none of it will require a tax hike.

The bulk of the money, about $10 million, will go toward road projects, including overlays along Sardis Road and Old William Penn Highway.

“We've been working with the engineering department and they've identified roads that will need extensive work in the coming years,” finance director Diane Heming said. “So we're looking to set aside money into the road and bridge reserve (account) so we can fund these projects, and also have sufficient cash in case something happens that we didn't plan for, like a slide.”

In 2018, about $3.5 million is proposed for road projects, the first phase of the Old William Penn Highway overlay, an amphitheater project at Murrysville Community Park and a $250,000 addition to the road and bridge reserve fund.

Using Community Development Block Grant funding, municipal officials also plan to demolish structures that have been abandoned or are hazardous. Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said staff has identified 19 potential structures so far.

Other highlights of the 5-year to-do list include:

• Purchasing an all-terrain vehicle to allow Murrysville police to respond to calls along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

• $150,000 for new playground equipment, flush toilets and repairs to the tennis courts, pavilion roof and parking lot at Bear Hollow Park.

• $30,000 to replace the pavilion roof at Sardis Park and add amenities as needed.

Projects in the capital improvement plan are primarily funded through liquid fuel money provided by the state, as well as designated tax millage for capital improvements.

Heming said the plan as proposed does not require any additional tax millage or borrowing.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.