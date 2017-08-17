Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Photos: Military Connections sewing day in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
(Left) Sandi D'Ottavio, from Murrysville, sews stockings for Military Connections in the Murrysville Alliance Church on August 17th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Stockings from the Military Connection's sewing day event are stacked up on a table in the Murrysville Alliance Church on August 17th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Women sew stockings in one of three rooms full of people making stockings for Military Connections in the Murrysville Alliance Church on August 17th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Toni Annie Merante, from Penn Township, sews a stocking for Military Connections at the Murrysville Alliance Church on August 17th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Volunteers from all over the region came to Murrysville Alliance Church on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, to sew stockings that will be filled with treats and necessities and sent to soldiers stationed overseas.

