Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

What's happening in the greater Murrysville area: Aug. 21-26

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
Hempfield Area High School science teacher Zak Shuster stands in front of a photo of a total eclipse inside the school planetarium, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Shuster will be traveling south to watch the full eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield Area High School science teacher Zak Shuster stands in front of a photo of a total eclipse inside the school planetarium, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Shuster will be traveling south to watch the full eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

Updated 1 hour ago

Here are just a few of the events happening this week in and around the Star's coverage area. To submit an event, email staff writer Patrick Varine at pvarine@tribweb.com .

MONDAY

View the eclipse safely at two eclipse-viewing parties. The Delmont Public Library will host a viewing party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the library, 77 Greensburg Street. The Murrysville Community Library will host one from noon to 4 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road.

TUESDAY

Dek hockey semi-finals and finals will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Murrysville SportZone, 4491 School Road South in Murrysville.

For more, visit the SportZone website .

WEDNESDAY

The “Sew What?” group will meet at First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more, call 724-327-0728.

THURSDAY

The Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corporation is hosting the MECDC Fashion Show and Taste of Murrysville from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, AUG. 24 at Franklin Regional Middle School.

The fashion show will feature collections from local boutiques -- Bare it, The Rack, Katwalk Clothing and Gifts, Exquisite Bride, Enchanted by Crush, Pure Barre and The Dancer's Closet.

Tickets are $20. For more, see MECDC.com .

FRIDAY

Temple David will host a “Shabbat in the Park” event at Monroeville Community Park.

Bring a picnic basket and enjoy dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Caustelot Creamery will be selling ice cream and shaved ice, and a Shabbat service will begin at 7 p.m.

The Park is at 2339 Tilbrook Road, and the event will be at Pavilion 1.

For more, call 412-372-1200 or see TempleDavid.org .

SATURDAY

Pat Catan's on William Penn Highway, just over the border in Monroeville, will host three craft classes: a “poured paint class” will take place at 10 a.m.; a children's activity making fox bookmarks and felt owls will be at noon; and a fabric pincushion jar class will also take place at noon.

For more, see Pat Catan's website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.