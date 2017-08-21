What's happening in the greater Murrysville area: Aug. 21-26

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

View the eclipse safely at two eclipse-viewing parties. The Delmont Public Library will host a viewing party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the library, 77 Greensburg Street. The Murrysville Community Library will host one from noon to 4 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road.

TUESDAY

Dek hockey semi-finals and finals will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Murrysville SportZone, 4491 School Road South in Murrysville.

For more, visit the SportZone website .

WEDNESDAY

The “Sew What?” group will meet at First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more, call 724-327-0728.

THURSDAY

The Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corporation is hosting the MECDC Fashion Show and Taste of Murrysville from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, AUG. 24 at Franklin Regional Middle School.

The fashion show will feature collections from local boutiques -- Bare it, The Rack, Katwalk Clothing and Gifts, Exquisite Bride, Enchanted by Crush, Pure Barre and The Dancer's Closet.

Tickets are $20. For more, see MECDC.com .

FRIDAY

Temple David will host a “Shabbat in the Park” event at Monroeville Community Park.

Bring a picnic basket and enjoy dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Caustelot Creamery will be selling ice cream and shaved ice, and a Shabbat service will begin at 7 p.m.

The Park is at 2339 Tilbrook Road, and the event will be at Pavilion 1.

For more, call 412-372-1200 or see TempleDavid.org .

SATURDAY

Pat Catan's on William Penn Highway, just over the border in Monroeville, will host three craft classes: a “poured paint class” will take place at 10 a.m.; a children's activity making fox bookmarks and felt owls will be at noon; and a fabric pincushion jar class will also take place at noon.

For more, see Pat Catan's website .

