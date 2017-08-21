Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Peeking at the peak: Clouds clear for solar eclipse in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
Murrysville residents get a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the Murrysville Community Library.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Murrysville residents get a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the Murrysville Community Library.

Updated 3 hours ago

About 10 minutes before Monday's solar eclipse was due to be at its peak, a collective groan came from outside the Murrysville Community Library as a large, ominous rain cloud obscured the sun from view.

The disappointment was short-lived, though, as it passed in plenty of time for several hundred people to get a glimpse of the roughly 80 percent eclipse of the sun.

Lakshmi Iyengar of Murrysville helped organize the library's viewing party.

"We tried to find as much information from NASA and other places and put it up," Iyengar said, gesturing to the various stations set up inside the library.

"We had a wonderful resource in students from the high school science club, who came and helped kids put together science models, explain the myths and facts about the eclipse, talked to people about safety, did a few crafts and helped us put together several of the events," she said.

Elena Swecker, 14, of Murrysville, volunteered at the safety station.

"We were just telling people how they should use pinhole viewers or get a pair of glasses," Swecker said. "Other than that…"

"…don't look at the sun," finished 15-year-old Lydia Kline, who was also working at the safety station. "It will fry your eyes."

Iyengar said library officials tried to "mix some fun with a little bit of science," not only providing information but also baking eclipse cookies and brewing sun tea.

"We had an amazing turnout," she said. "A lot of people joined us, and we also brought in a live feed, to show people what was going on around the country."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.