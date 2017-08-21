Peeking at the peak: Clouds clear for solar eclipse in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 10 minutes before Monday's solar eclipse was due to be at its peak, a collective groan came from outside the Murrysville Community Library as a large, ominous rain cloud obscured the sun from view.

The disappointment was short-lived, though, as it passed in plenty of time for several hundred people to get a glimpse of the roughly 80 percent eclipse of the sun.

Lakshmi Iyengar of Murrysville helped organize the library's viewing party.

"We tried to find as much information from NASA and other places and put it up," Iyengar said, gesturing to the various stations set up inside the library.

"We had a wonderful resource in students from the high school science club, who came and helped kids put together science models, explain the myths and facts about the eclipse, talked to people about safety, did a few crafts and helped us put together several of the events," she said.

Elena Swecker, 14, of Murrysville, volunteered at the safety station.

"We were just telling people how they should use pinhole viewers or get a pair of glasses," Swecker said. "Other than that…"

"…don't look at the sun," finished 15-year-old Lydia Kline, who was also working at the safety station. "It will fry your eyes."

Iyengar said library officials tried to "mix some fun with a little bit of science," not only providing information but also baking eclipse cookies and brewing sun tea.

"We had an amazing turnout," she said. "A lot of people joined us, and we also brought in a live feed, to show people what was going on around the country."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.