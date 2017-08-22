Franklin Regional announces fall open house dates
Franklin Regional officials have announced fall open house evenings for schools in the district. They will take place on the following dates:
• Sept. 5: Franklin Regional Middle School, sixth grade, 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 6: Franklin Regional Middle School, seventh grade, 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 7: Franklin Regional Middle School, eighth grade, 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 12: Newlonsburg Elementary, all grades; Sloan Elementary, grades 1 and 2, both at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 13: Heritage Elementary, grades 1-3; Sloan Elementary, grades 3 and 4, both at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 14: Heritage Elementary, grades 4 and 5; Sloan Elementary, fifth grade, both at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 28: High school, all grades, 6 p.m.
For more, call 724-327-5456 or visit the FR website .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.