Murrysville

What's happening this week in the greater Murrysville area: Oct. 10-15

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
The annual Franklin Regional pre-homecoming bonfire (above, from 2015) will be Thursday night.
Alisa Jacobson | For the Tribune-Revew
Here are just a few of the things happening this week in the Star's coverage area (as well as nearby!).

To submit an event , email staff writer Patrick Varine at pvarine@tribweb.com .

TUESDAY

The Murrysville Community Library's “Pushing the Limits” group will meet to discuss “The Gene: An Intimate History” by Siddartha Mukherjee.

The discussion will be at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

“Pushing the Limits” is an adult, science-based reading and discussion group.

For more, see the library's website .

WEDNESDAY

The Delmont Area Writers' Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg Street.

Members provide one another with support and gentle critiques. New members are always welcome.

Click here for a story about the group when it was getting started (NOTE: The group no longer meets on the first Monday of the month.)

THURSDAY

The annual Franklin Regional pre-homecoming bonfire will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Franklin Regional Senior High School practice field and parking lot.

Clubs, organizations and vendors will set up booths at the event. Food and beverages will be available to purchase, and there will be activities for visitors of all ages. There will also be sales of “Texas Strong” t-shirts to benefit three independent school districts hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in south Texas.

The high school's National Honor Society will host bingo games from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pat Catan's, off William Penn Highway in Monroeville, will host a basic mesh wreath-making class from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class will show how to create a seasonal mesh wreath.

The cost is $10 plus the cost of supplies. Participants are asked to bring a roll of their favorite mesh, a 14-inch wire frame, matching pipe cleaners and a ribbon of their choice.

The class is geared toward teens and adults.

To register, or for more information, call 724- 387-1698.

SATURDAY

Painting with a Twist in Greensburg will host its Couples Night from 7 to 9 p.m.

Couples will paint with instruction from artist Rhiannon Kirby.

The event is BYOB, and couples are permitted to bring their own food. Painting with a Twist provides cups, plates, napkins and a wine-bottle opener.

The cost is $35 per person.

For more, see the event page .

SUNDAY

Following the addition of an all-girls wrestling division in the youth state championship tournament, Franklin Regional High School will host Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 clinics for girls ages 12 and under interested in participating.

The Oct. 15 clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m., run by Young Guns founder and coach Jody Strittmatter. The Oct. 21 clinic will be 9 a.m. to noon, run by Franklin Regional youth wrestling head coach Dan Megaludis.

They will be in the wrestling room at the high school, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

For more, email worldclasstrans@comcast.net or call 724-331-1724.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

