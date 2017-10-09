Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Photos: Apple 'n Arts Festival in Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Jaxson Fetter, right, picks through bushels of apples with his grandfather Charles Fetter, center and grandmother Toni Fetter during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Crowds buy apples and fresh apple juice during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
nApples are pressed into juice by the antique apple press that runs once a year during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Apple juice by the galloon, half-galloon and quart are sold at a rapid-fire pace during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Tractors move about the event area during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A hand reaches into a bushel of apples during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Crowds buy apples and fresh apple juice during the 2017 Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Thousands of people descended on the Shields Farm property this past weekend for the annual Apple 'n Arts Festival in Delmont.

Attendees enjoyed live music, children's activities and — of course — apple in all forms, including the ever-popular apple cider pressed by members of the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association and friends.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

