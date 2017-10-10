FR Youth Lacrosse officials gear up for fall clinics
Updated 8 hours ago
Franklin Regional Youth Lacrosse is gearing up for fall clinics.
A “Learn to Play” clinic for both boys and girls will run Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the gym in Newlonsburg Elementary School, 3170 School Road in Murrysville. It is intended to help with skills development and conditioning for the spring season.
Participants may attend for two weeks without paying the $40 fee. Program officials also have “loaner” equipment for first-time participants trying out the sport.
Clinics will continue through late November and possibly December.
12U and 10U boys play Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. at Newlonsburg gym. 14U boys play on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the field at Sloan Elementary School, 4121 Sardis Road in Murrysville.
Registration can be completed online at Frylax.com .
For more, email frylaxcoordinator@gmail.com .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.