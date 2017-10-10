Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

'Halloween Hustle' 5K will benefit East Suburban Citizen Advocacy, Miracle Field in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
The Halloween Hustle 5K will benefit East Suburban Citizen Advocacy and the Miracle Field in Murrysville.
Submitted artwork
The Halloween Hustle 5K will benefit East Suburban Citizen Advocacy and the Miracle Field in Murrysville.

Updated 7 hours ago

East Suburban Citizen Advocacy invites the public to don a costume and raise money for the Miracle Field in Murrysville and ESCA programs at the “Halloween Hustle” 5K on Oct. 21.

The event will include the 5K along with a “fun run” and a kid's dash, which will leave at 9 a.m. from Murrysville Community Park, 4056 Wiestertown Road.

The cost is $25 for the adult 5K and fun run, and $15 for children's 5K and fun run.

Registration is available online . Checks can also be made payable and sent to ESCA (write “Halloween Hustle” in the memo), 4407 Old William Penn Highway, Suite 300, Murrysville, PA 15668.

For more, call 724-516-3662 or email eastsuburbantrailblazers@gmail.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.