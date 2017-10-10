Delmont sets Oct., Nov. public budget workshops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont council members will begin shaping the 2018 budget next week.

The borough will host two 6 p.m. budget workshops on Oct. 17 and 30 at the borough building, 77 Greensburg Street in Delmont.

Typically, the borough's budget hovers at just over $1 million.

Council has voted to hire additional police in each of the past two budget cycles. Councilman David Piper noted recently in his “Delmont Council Activities” blog that the borough's police department consistently runs over budget.

“Delmont Police Department has not operated within its budget since 2013. In the private sector when an entity expands beyond its stated boundaries it is commonly known as ‘creep,'” Piper wrote. “Should our love, respect, and admiration for the Delmont Police Department absolve them from budgetary constraints, accountability, fiscal responsibility, and proper oversight from mayor and council?”

While that topic was not discussed at council's Oct. 10 meeting, former council president Jim Bortz said that with the upcoming municipal elections in November, he was concerned about “potential proposals to remove the police department.”

Bortz did not specifically make reference to Piper, whose seat is among four up for election next month.

Piper wrote that he is not anti-police, but rather in favor of sticking to the budget.

“From the two years that I have been involved I have seen (tens) of thousands of dollars shifted from other areas to accommodate police spending,” he wrote. “All that I am seeking is a position of fiscal realism that better distributes funds to be more reflective of Delmont needs, and a level playing field for all borough employees.”

Delmont's property tax rate is 18 mills.

For more, see DelmontBoro.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.