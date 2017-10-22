Murrysville officials seek volunteers for trailhead visitors' center, municipal boards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials are looking for a few good volunteers.

Quite a few, actually.

In addition to volunteers to staff the newly opened Roberts Trailhead visitors' center along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, municipal officials are also seeking volunteers to serve on a number of boards that have had longstanding vacancies.

“You can help keep the visitors' center open!” exclaims a recent post from the Murrysville Recreation Department, calling for volunteers. There is not a regular schedule for volunteers, but the center has a standing calendar where those interested can volunteer. They can also call 724-327-2100, ext. 115 for more information.

Several municipal committees and boards are also seeking to fill out their ranks, including:

• Three vacancies each on the Environmental Advisory Council, library board and Parks & Recreation Commission. Each appointment is for a three-year term.

• Two vacancies on the planning commission. The appointment is for a four-year term.

• One vacancy on Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board, personnel board and zoning hearing board. FTMSA and the zoning hearing board are five-year terms. Personnel is a three-year term.

Applicants must have resided in Murrysville for at least six months. Applications and resumes can be submitted to Jim Morrison, Chief Administrator, Municipality of Murrysville, 4100 Sardis Road, Murrysville, PA 15668.

For more on volunteering in Murrysville, visit the MVP website at Murrysville.com/volunteer-in-murrysville .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.