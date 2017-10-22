ELECTION 2017: Q&A with Murrysville council candidates

Delle Donne withdrew following the primary election, and Skeers did not file the paperwork required to appear on the general election ballot.

Those who voted in the spring primary election may notice that candidates Matthew Delle Donne and Dennis Skeers are not included in this Q&A.

Incumbent Loren Kase will join newcomers Ravi Balasubramaniam, Toni Brockway, Carl Stepanovich and Dayne Dice as they vie for four open Murrysville council seats.

Incumbents Jeff Kepler, David Perry and Joan Kearns are unable to run for re-election due to municipal term limits.

The winning candidates will serve four-year terms helping to run one of Westmoreland's largest municipalities.

All five candidates were asked three questions about their race. Here's what they said:

QUESTION: Regulations surrounding hydraulic fracturing wells have resulted in many residents taking sides in the “fracking” debate — what is your position on this issue regarding the future of fracking in Murrysville?

Dice: “I believe Murrysville's current council did a proper job of balancing the rights of landowners to develop their property, and the rights of residents to be free from the nuisances fracking can create. If elected, my job will be to ensure that all parts of the already-enacted ordinance are stringently adhered to. The ordinance contains important safety measures that ensure all drilling in Murrysville is done responsibly. My position is that natural gas extraction has the ability to be very beneficial to the residents of Murrysville, but safe and responsible drilling must remain our top priority.”

Brockway: “First, I commend council for their time and effort they put into the decision for seven-plus years — balancing homeowner and landowner rights while keeping the safety, health and welfare of citizens uppermost in mind was no easy task. It may not be perfect but I believe they struck a good and fair balance. The overlay area provides a buffer and protection and with reasonable use keeping us legal as required by state law. Other protections like higher setbacks than surrounding communities and a buffer from protected structures where nothing can take place are also a positive. When and if there are changes to the law, council has committed to reflecting those legislative changes ensuring protection of citizens and taxpayers.”

Balasubramaniam: “I do not support the future fracking in Murrysville, for four main reasons: 1) We will not see a monetary benefit for our community from the fracking industry; 2) fracking will not produce new jobs as projected by the industry; 3) fracking will hurt our cherished natural surroundings; and 4) fracking will decrease property value in Murrysville.

“Previously, when fossil fuels commanded a much higher price, fracking, while an expensive initial investment, seemed extremely lucrative with a promise of expansive employment opportunities. However, now that the demand and value of natural gas have dropped due to use of renewable energy and better conservation, fracking is no longer a viable option to provide long-term growth of our community.

“In addition, fracking will be detrimental to the health of our ecosystem and our community. Fracking requires almost 1 to 8 million gallons of water for one frack well — this demand is not sustainable for our environment and would dry up the beautiful rivers and streams in our community. Further, the toxic chemicals that fracking places into our land will affect our aquifers, leaving our community with unsafe drinking water. These changes would not only affect local residents but would decrease the property value of our region as a whole. Overall, we should veer away from fracking and turn to renewable energy sources to build our local economy and preserve the natural beauty of our region.”

Kase: “I've been part of the fracking discussion for the last four years while on Murrysville council. This is an issue that has brought passionate debate and with it a tremendous amount of information to sift through. Unfortunately, the ‘sides' that most people felt they had to take were actually not too far apart.

“What I did hear from all sides is that this type of operation needs to be handled with the safety of Murrysville as the greatest importance, so that is how we handled this topic. This activity is already heavily regulated by the state of Pennsylvania and after we passed our updated oil and gas ordinance, Murrysville is now holding this industry to one of the highest standards in our state. I do believe that our residents to have a right to access the natural resources under their property while being required to make the safety of our community the highest priority. I know that my vote to increase those standards far above state minimums has demonstrated a balance of private property rights and community safety.”

Stepanovich: “With respect to ‘fracking' I will take a reasoned, balanced approach taking into consideration public health and safety and property owners' rights.”

QUESTION: If elected, what would be your top priority in your first year as a council member?

Dice: My top priority would be to ensure that the budget remains lean and the taxes low. This concept is not as simple as voting against tax and fee increases. If elected, I will consider it my responsibility to remain vigilant and wary of new projects and expenditures that could burden the municipality in the long run.

Brockway: “I would have to say that my first priority is to get up to speed on what issues council is dealing with currently. There is always a learning curve and I believe to do a job right that becoming proficient in it, is key to success.

“With that being said, I do see a couple of key areas of need in Murrysville. To continue to thrive, we need to control costs and encourage growth, broaden our tax base while maintaining what makes Murrysville ‘special,' the implementation of the Marcellus Shale ordinance and budgetary and tax concerns. If elected to council, with a keen eye towards fiscal management, I will continue to work towards ensuring controlled, right-size growth and development; adding small businesses, quality shops, office space and restaurants that complement the characteristics of Murrysville and desires of its residents. But we must also be prudent with our taxpayers dollars.

“Careful attention must be made to fiscal responsibility and balancing the budget. Government should always be examining how it is spending its citizens' money in order to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and keep taxes as low as possible.”

Balasubramaniam: “My top priority as a council member is to ensure adequate oversight of capital improvement programs. We need to build lean spending practices to make sure our tax dollars are being used prudently and frugally. I want to make sure that any project taken up by the municipality is executed and completed in a timely manner to avoid cost overruns. I will speak to as many Murrysville residents as possible to understand their concerns and needs. With this knowledge, I will actively execute on projects that will leave a tangible impact on residents in our community.”

Kase: “I'll be looking forward to the continued growth of Murrysville. I believe that controlled commercial growth is a necessity to continue to grow residentially. Residents of all communities have come to demand convenience to resources in their neighborhood. In order to make Murrysville attractive to new residents, we need to have resources within close reach. We have seen good and bad examples of commercial growth in the greater Pittsburgh area and intend to learn from the experiences of other areas to better the municipality as we grow. I will be focused on growing without overwhelming our great community

“Also, renewal of our existing housing. Many Murrysville families have raised families and moved on to smaller homes which has opened up many opportunities for new residents in existing housing. Part of this natural transition for any community is the maintenance of existing housing. I will continue to support the growth and revitalization of our existing housing and properties.”

Stepanovich: “My priority will be to evaluate each issue brought before council in a rational manner applying my years of experience with the facts of the matter.”

QUESTION: Why should voters choose you over the other candidates?

Dice: “By trade, I am an attorney with an extensive background in municipal law. It is in my profession to understand the voluminous and often complex statutes, regulations, and case law that govern municipalities. Murrysville's status as a home rule municipality can make it especially challenging from a legal perspective. I believe my experience with local government makes me uniquely qualified to serve on Murrysville council.”

Brockway: “I believe that any citizen who has a passion to serve could bring life experiences with them that would enhance council. But timing is everything. I recently retired from a lifelong career in medical sales, marketing and management where I gained extensive experience developing, implementing and managing complex projects within time and budgetary constraints. My successful track record in business and organizational development along with my desire to serve, provide me with skills and knowledge to be a valuable member of council. If elected to council I pledge to listen to members of the community and be responsive to resident needs in meeting the challenges that lie ahead. I believe that we can build upon our significant strengths and create an even better tomorrow.”

Balasubramaniam: “I am committed to serving Murrysville and its residents. I will strive to boost the local economy by promoting the growth of small business and supporting local entrepreneurs and local community members. I myself have lived in Murrysville for 26 years and had the privilege of starting my own small business in this community. As I have grown my dental practice and professional office building over the last several years, I've gained a lot of experience working and interacting with local vendors, architects, site developers, Murrysville planning and council members. These first-hand experiences have given me a deeper understanding, aptitude, and skills required to promote a measured and sustainable growth for our community.”

Kase: “I've proven myself over the last four years to keep our safety as a priority through multiple avenues. I've always supported a well-funded and equipped police force. If we can't feel safe within our own community, then access to great schools and convenient resources have no value. I've voted for increased environmental standards in the form of updated ordinances and supported thorough screening of new development.

“I've also maintained a very fiscally conservative approach toward our community. I've voted for the spending of tax dollars in order to keep Murrysville a welcoming, well maintained community. However, I've also challenged and will continue to challenge those expenditures that I feel aren't needed or reasonable.”

Stepanovich: “All of the other candidates are well qualified. Each of us has varying backgrounds and each could potentially answer a given issue better than another candidate. I happen to be older than all of the other candidates which allows me to draw from a deeper well of experience.”

