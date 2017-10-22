Murrysville planners to consider requests from Spinola's, Medic One

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At its Nov. 7 meeting, Murrysville planners will consider a new location for Spinola's Bakery and a minor expansion at Murrysville Medic One.

Spinola's Bakery owner is seeking conditional use for a retail space at 4403 Old William Penn Highway. The property is located within the municipality's mixed-use district, near the intersection of Old William Penn and Prospect Avenue. A public hearing will take place to solicit comments from the public and questions from planning commsisioners.

Spinola's opened in 2010.

A second public hearing will outline Murrysville Medic One's proposal to build an accessory garage on its property at 3237 Sardis Road. Medic One officials are also seeking conditional use to perform major excavation and storm water improvements as part of the project.

Murrysville Medic One operates a fleet of 13 vehicles and an ATV John Deere Gator, according to its website .

The commission's meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.