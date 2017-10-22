Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville planners to consider requests from Spinola's, Medic One

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
Lindsay Bruns, seperates egg yolks in preparation for baking cakes at Spinola's Bakery in Murrysville in 2015. The bakery's owner is seeking conditional use for a new location.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Lindsay Bruns, seperates egg yolks in preparation for baking cakes at Spinola's Bakery in Murrysville in 2015. The bakery's owner is seeking conditional use for a new location.

Updated 2 hours ago

At its Nov. 7 meeting, Murrysville planners will consider a new location for Spinola's Bakery and a minor expansion at Murrysville Medic One.

Spinola's Bakery owner is seeking conditional use for a retail space at 4403 Old William Penn Highway. The property is located within the municipality's mixed-use district, near the intersection of Old William Penn and Prospect Avenue. A public hearing will take place to solicit comments from the public and questions from planning commsisioners.

Spinola's opened in 2010.

A second public hearing will outline Murrysville Medic One's proposal to build an accessory garage on its property at 3237 Sardis Road. Medic One officials are also seeking conditional use to perform major excavation and storm water improvements as part of the project.

Murrysville Medic One operates a fleet of 13 vehicles and an ATV John Deere Gator, according to its website .

The commission's meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.