Franklin Regional will host clearance workshop next month for potential volunteers

Franklin Regional officials will host a workshop for employees and residents Nov. 15 on obtaining the proper clearances and background checks for volunteering at district events.

It will be from 4 to 8 p.m. in the computer lab at Heritage Elementary School, 3240 School Road in Murrysville.

There will not be a formal presentation, but volunteers will be on hand to help with applications.

Clearances must be renewed every five years, and include:

• Child abuse clearances : $8 for employees; no cost for volunteers

• State criminal history : $8 for employees; no cost for volunteers

• FBI clearance : $24.25. Fingerprint scans by a mobile provider for this clearance will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email hroffice@franklinregional.k12.pa.us with your name, phone number and availability.

Attendees are asked to bring the following: a credit card if you are paying for a clearance; Social Security number; photo identification including driver's license or passport; all addresses of residence and the names of all household members including parents, siblings, spouses, roommates, etc., since 1975, if applying for the child-abuse clearance.

For those unable to attend the workshop, click the links above to start each clearance process.

