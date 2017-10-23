Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Metalor to close Murrysville plant, relocate to Mexico

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Metalor Technologies in Murrysville specializes in the management of precious metals. More than 120 employees will be laid off as their jobs are relocated to San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
Precious-metals processing company Metalor plans to close its Murrysville location, laying off all but a few of nearly 100 employees by the end of the year as it relocates to San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

“I think it's very unfortunate that they're making this decision,” said Jim Smith, president and CEO for the Westmoreland Economic Growth Connection. “It's a corporate decision — they're owned by a Japanese parent (company).”

Metalor officials could not be reached for comment.

Smith said EGC officials spoke with employees at the plant “to see if there was anything we could do to change the mindset of the parent company, but they had made their decision.”

In an Oct. 20 letter to the state Department of Labor and Industry, Christie Balogh, general manager for the Swiss company's U.S. electrotechnics business group, said the mass layoff has been in the works since 2015, when employees were made aware of the impending closure.

“Certain employees will be retained for approximately one to six months beyond the Dec. 29, 2017, plant closing as they possess specific knowledge and expertise necessary to finalize administrative transactions and to remediate the facility,” Balogh wrote.

The company, which processes and refines metals like gold, platinum, palladium and silver for industrial use, will offer severance benefits and transition programs to more than 90 employees who will be out of work. Six employees will remain.

Smith said the EGC's main priority will be helping displaced workers find new jobs.

“We'll be working with local agencies to see if we can't help find placements for them,” he said. “There is definitely a demand for skilled workers in the marketplace today, so hopefully it won't be too difficult to find them spots.”

Metalor has additional U.S. locations in Massachusetts and Michigan.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

